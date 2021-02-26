ASHLAND — An Ashland man was arrested Tuesday after a police investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin and fentanyl at a hotel.
Danny E. Hall, 42, of Ashland, was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, for methamphetamine and heroin. He is housed at the Boyd County Detention Center.
According to the Ashland Police Department, the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Four Seasons Motel on Tuesday as a result of an investigation targeting Hall.
NKYDTF and members of the Ashland Police Department Criminal Investigations Section and the Field Operations Division executed the warrant about 3 p.m. Tuesday, which resulted in the seizure of what is believed to be a heroin and fentanyl mixture. A firearm was also found.
The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force is compiled of investigators from the ATF- Ashland Field Office, Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and Catlettsburg Police Department.
