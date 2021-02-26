The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — An Ashland man was arrested Tuesday after a police investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin and fentanyl at a hotel.

Danny E. Hall, 42, of Ashland, was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, for methamphetamine and heroin. He is housed at the Boyd County Detention Center.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Four Seasons Motel on Tuesday as a result of an investigation targeting Hall.

NKYDTF and members of the Ashland Police Department Criminal Investigations Section and the Field Operations Division executed the warrant about 3 p.m. Tuesday, which resulted in the seizure of what is believed to be a heroin and fentanyl mixture. A firearm was also found.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force is compiled of investigators from the ATF- Ashland Field Office, Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and Catlettsburg Police Department.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Joyce Gail Gunther, 60, was jailed at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with a probation violation. Bond was not set.

The Huntington Police Department incident reports and individual police reports were not made available Thursday.

