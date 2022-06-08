ASHLAND — An Ashland man was arrested and charged Wednesday with 10 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under the age of 16, according to Kentucky State Police.
William Lucas Ferguson, 27, of Ashland, also was charged with sexual abuse in the first degree and sodomy, and was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center, according to a news release from the state police.
Ferguson is charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.
Ferguson faces 10 to 20 years in prison for the felony charges.
The following information was provided by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department:
POSSESSION: Two people were arrested Tuesday evening after a traffic stop in Wayne led to the discovery of drugs.
Joshua Rose, 35, and Erica Ross, 34, were stopped just after 7 p.m. by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit on McGinnis Drive near the Wayne Walmart.
The two were arrested after a distribution quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax were found in Ross’ bra, according to Sheriff Rick Thompson.
A container found in Rose’s underwear during the search contained methamphetamine and Xanax.
The Wayne County Sheriff K-9 Unit also assisted in the stop.
Rose and Ross were charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, altered Sudafed or altered precursors and two counts of conspiracy to distribute.
Both were booked at the Western Regional Jail and bond was not set.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit received tips that the suspects were distributing controlled substances.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported four incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 21st Street.
Information report, noon Monday, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Battery, driving under the influence less than .150, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Park Pointe Way.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kameron Isaiah Ziegler, 22, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
