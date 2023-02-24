ASHLAND — An Ashland man was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation, according to a news release.
Ryan E. Armstrong, 35, was arrested after he uploaded sexually explicit images of juveniles online, according to the release. He was charged with nine counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of five to 10 years in prison. Armstrong was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:14 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, intoxication or drinking in public places, 3:14 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:44 a.m. Friday, near the corner of West 8th Street and Virginia Avenue.
Shoplifting, 10:15 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 5:17 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Found property, 6:49 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 14th Street.
Information report, 6:51 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, 4000 block of Van Sant Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 10th Avenue.
Found property, 12:33 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 11th Avenue.
Fleeing in vehicle, 10:34 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 29th Street and 6th Avenue.
