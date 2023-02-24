The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — An Ashland man was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation, according to a news release.

Ryan E. Armstrong, 35, was arrested after he uploaded sexually explicit images of juveniles online, according to the release. He was charged with nine counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

