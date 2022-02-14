ASHLAND — An Ashland man who is considered by the Ashland Police Department to be armed and dangerous fled the scene after assaulting, stabbing and robbing a taxi driver.
The Field Operations and Criminal Investigations sections of the police department were able to identify the suspect, Paul D. Gower, who fled the scene. A warrant charging Gower with attempted murder and first-degree robbery has been issued.
Ashland Police Department responded to a call Sunday around 3 p.m. of a stabbing in the parking lot of Bruce Apartments.
The report said a taxi driver was assaulted and stabbed multiple of times in the head and chest. It was reported that the driver picked up Gower and drove him to the apartments where Gower attacked the driver and stole cash.
The victim was flown to the hospital and now is listed as being in stable condition.
The CIS was called to the scene to talk with witnesses and process evidence.
To report any information regarding Gower's location, call the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 606-385-3127.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:32 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 3:30 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 1:32 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of Jefferson Avenue and West 11th Street.
Domestic battery, 12:48 p.m. Sunday, 3100 block of 1/2 3rd Avenue.
Parking in alleys and narrowed streets, 11:21 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 12th Street and 12th Avenue.
Information report, 7:10 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 2:43 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 1:45 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 2:37 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:36 a.m. Sunday, 40 block of 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jerry Lee Dray Jr, 34, was jailed at 10:51 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Barry Eugene Baker, 21, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, persons prohibited from carrying firearms, license revoked for miscellaneous reason, and a one-way violation. Bond was not set.
Lindsey A. Collins, 22, was jailed at 2:54 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence less than .150. Bond was not set.
Tiffany Dawn Smith, 31, was jailed at 2:54 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons and second offense of DUI. Bond was not set.
Stephen Thomas White, 24, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.