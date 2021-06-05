ASHLAND — An Ashland man was jailed Thursday after the Kentucky State Police accused him of uploading child porn online.
According to Lt. Mike Bowling, Jonathan M. Whitt, 33, was charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony, and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is housed at the Boyd County Detention Center.
Whitt’s arrest came after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation started by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch suspected Whitt of uploading sexually explicit photos of children.
The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at an Ashland residence Thursday. Equipment believed to have been used to facilitate a crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, midnight Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse and destruction of property, 8 a.m. June 1, 400 block of West 5th Street.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 3:54 p.m. Thursday, Cedar Street and Leeward Avenue.
Battery, 3:45 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Camden Road.
Third-offense DUI, 1:19 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 11:49 p.m. May 31, 600 block of 10th Street.
Brandishing and warrant service, 12:08 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Cedar Street.
Unlisted, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Open container and paraphernalia, 9:19 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Simpson Drive.
Battery, 12:20 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:05 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Amanda Jeri Triplett, 41, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Michael Scott Waggoner, 31, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense driving under the influence. He was also jailed on a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Brent Allen Eldred, 29, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with assault, improper passing, driving suspended, third-offense driving under the influence and reckless driving. Bond was not set.
Jeremy Wayne Turner, 36, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with breaking and entering. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.