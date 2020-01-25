ASHLAND — An Ashland man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery before U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning on Friday, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Kentucky’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Danny P. Chaffin Jr., 38, admitted to the robbery on April 5, 2019. He said he entered the Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union in Ashland wearing a black mask and demanding money from the teller, taking $12,506.
He was arrested April 6, 2019, with $10,256 of the stolen amount and was indicted in October.
Chaffin’s sentencing is scheduled for April 13, where he could be sentenced to prison time and a fine of up to $250,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department.
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 incident reports through 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, fugitive from justice, warrant, 9:40 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 13th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card — value less than $1,000, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, DUI less than .150, 7:55 p.m. Thursday, North Boulevard and West 14th Street.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 1 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.
Battery, noon Thursday, 10th Street and 6th Avenue.
Information report, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 11th Street.
Unspecified, 9 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Unspecified, 8 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Bronson Court.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 12:40 p.m. Monday, 6th Avenue and 2nd Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, noon Wednesday, 200 block of Grapevine Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 2 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 9th Street.
Domestic battery, midnight Thursday, 1100 block of 9th Street.
DUI — second offense, SRL-DUI first and second offense, 12:47 a.m. Thursday, 28th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, accessory before and after the fact, B&E auto, midnight Wednesday, 400 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 12:05 a.m. Thursday, 5th Street and 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Benjamin James Kenaum, 26, was jailed at 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Bradley Duane Lough II, 38, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Quentin Lamanote-Trer White, 24, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an unspecified felony warrant.
John Leslie Sasnett, 58, was jailed at 6:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on a capias warrant.