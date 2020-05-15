ASHLAND — An Ashland man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to bank robbery.
Danny P. Chaffin Jr., 38, admitted that on April 5, 2019, he robbed the Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union in Ashland, according to the plea agreement.
Chaffin admitted to wearing a black mask and running into the credit union and demanding the teller to “give me all the money now!” The teller complied, and Chaffin was able to take $12,506. He was arrested the following day in possession of $10,256 of the bank’s money.
Chaffin pleaded guilty in January.
Under federal law, Chaffin must serve 85% of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release.
Chaffin appeared before U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning for sentencing.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Ashland Police Department.
CRASH: A 7-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man were taken to the hospital by helicopter following a single-vehicle crash near Gallipolis, Ohio, on Wednesday evening.
According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brandon Leach, 26, and Kiara Leach, 7, both of Gallipolis, were flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital after the Jeep Liberty vehicle they were traveling in went over a hill and crashed into a culvert, causing the car to overturn and lose a tire.
The crash happened near the intersection of state routes 7 and 218, about 3 miles south of Gallipolis, around 8:30 p.m., police said in the release.
OSHP troopers said in the release that the driver was not wearing a safety belt, but the 7-year-old girl was secured in a booster seat.
Police did not release any other details regarding the crash or the extent of injuries of the victims.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 2 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 11:17 p.m. May 1, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, warrant service/execution, 6:23 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 9 a.m. April 1, 200 block of West 15th Street.
Fraudulent schemes, 1:11 p.m. Jan. 1, 400 block of West 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Wednesday, 400 block of 31st Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, Sycamore Street and St. Louis Avenue.