HUNTINGTON — The following information is provided by reports from the Ashland Police Department.
SEXUAL OFFENSES: A Kentucky mother and son have been arrested after the son was found with digital child pornography.
Ashland Police Department executed a search warrant July 23 on an electronic device belonging to Curtis Anthony Maynard, 40, of Ashland. Multiple images and videos were located depicting child exploitation.
Maynard was indicted on five counts of possession of/view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and seven counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor (under 16).
A second search warrant was executed Tuesday at the residence belonging to the suspect as well as the residence belonging to the suspect’s parents. During the search of the home belonging to the suspect’s parents, electronic evidence was concealed and later attempted to be destroyed by the suspect’s mother.
An arrest warrant was obtained Wednesday for Margaret J. Maynard, 63, of Ashland, for one count of tampering with physical evidence.
The investigation is ongoing pending further charges.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 incidents in a report ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Domestic battery, 1:38 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 1/2 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 20th Street.
Insurance required, leaving the scene — property damage, DUI, 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, Washington Avenue and West 8th Street.
Petit larceny, midnight Wednesday, 3100 block of Brandon Road.
False pretenses with value less than $1,000, July 17, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:33 p.m. Sunday, 400 Linden Circle.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 1:18 p.m. July 31, 1100 block of 11th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 12:52 p.m. June 1, 2003, 900 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 11th Street.
Petit larcency, Jan. 1, 400 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Joshua Craig Peters, 42, was incarcerated at 2:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him as a fugitive from justice. Bond was denied.
Joseph Lee Wright, 34, was incarcerated at 4:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of breaking and entering other than a dwelling. Bond was not set.