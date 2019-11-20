ASHLAND — Ashland police are investigating whether a gun found buried on an elementary school playground is connected to a recent shooting in the area.
According to the Ashland Police Department, police were notified by Poage Elementary School that a firearm was found on the playground about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The firearm was buried in the playground surface.
No students came into direct contact with the firearm, and all students and staff are safe. APD praised the response of the staff, who promptly removed all children from the playground area while also notifying authorities.
Officers and detectives checked the area on foot and with electronic equipment to ensure no other dangers remained on the property. APD is also investigating whether the gun was used in a recent shooting in the area.
Eddie R. Smith, 38, of Ashland, is in stable condition after being shot about 8:20 p.m. Sunday in a home at the intersection of South 29th and Beech streets in Ashland. Poage Elementary School neighbors the address where the shooting took place.
Anyone who has information regarding either case is asked to contact Detective Lee at 606-385-3273 or email the department at silentwitness@ashlandky.gov.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 incident reports on a printout ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:
Domestic battery, 9:32 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 34th Street.
Paraphernalia, 6:50 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9 a.m. Nov. 4, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Reckless driving and warrant service/execution, 5:19 p.m. Monday, 22nd Street and 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 4:31 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Nov. 4, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
False pretenses with a value less than $1,000, noon Saturday, 600 block of 10th Street.
False pretenses with a value less than $1,000, 10:10 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 8:27 a.m. Friday, 2500 block of 5th Street Road.
Paraphernalia, 11:25 a.m. Monday, West 9th Street and Washington Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 10:25 a.m. Monday, Doulton Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by reports from the Western Regional Jail:
Jennifer Len Mays, 33, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Richard Olen Richardson, 58, was jailed at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with unlawful assault and assault on an officer. Bond was not set.
John Hauserman, 22, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joshua Shane McCoy, 36, was jailed at 5 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on a felony indictment. Bond was not set.
Donnesea Mae Ward, 60, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with introducing a controlled substance into a correctional facility. Bond was not set.
John David Deem, 28, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a bailpiece. Bond was not set.