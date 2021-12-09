ASHLAND — An Ashland woman was charged with attempted murder after witnesses said she tried to light a cashier on fire.
According to the Ashland Police Department’s Facebook page, police were dispatched about 9 a.m. Thursday to a convenient store at the corner of 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue.
Officers were dispatched on a report of a female who went inside the store and poured gasoline on a clerk and around the cashier area.
Police said witnesses said the female produced a lighter in an attempt to set the clerk and the store on fire. Customers on scene were able to subdue the female and keep her under control until police arrived.
The accused, Felicia Helton, 36, of Ashland, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder as a result. She is housed at Boyd County Detention Center.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:53 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
No operator’s license, intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 2:53 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Stolen auto, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto and warrant service, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Forgery and uttering, noon Nov. 30, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Short Street and 5th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of North Boulevard.
Domestic violence petition violation, 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 28th Street.
Battery on EMS, public health official or governmental official, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, 1:57 a.m. Wednesday.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
William Carl Black, 29, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-degree sexual assault. Bond was $100,000.
Aaron Joshua Pemberton, 47, was jailed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and false information. Bond was not set.
Willard Roscoe Starkey, 27, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Sean Visintainer, 35, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Paul Lee Williams, 44, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Tiffany Ann Wilkes, 36, was jailed at 12:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession of stolen property. Bond was not set.
Timothy Scott Stacey, 50, was jailed at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms, obstructing an officer and receiving or transferring stolen goods. Bond was $15,000.