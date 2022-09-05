HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour time period ending at 12:35 a.m. Monday. Since individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details.
Brandishing, 9:15 p.m. Sunday, 16th Street and Madison Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony, brandishing and possession of a controlled substance, 12:35 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Brandishing and battery, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 23rd Street and 10th Avenue.
Unlawful restraint, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and malicious or unlawful assault, 9 p.m. Saturday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Domestic battery, 4:46 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 4:11 p.m. Sunday, 9th Street and 4th Avenue.
Information report, 11 a.m. Friday, 500 block of 2nd Street.
Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an automobile, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of Marion Court.
Information report, 8:17 a.m. Sunday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Information report, 8 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Petit larceny, 4:35 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Driving while under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration greater than .150, 3:06 a.m. Sunday, 4000 block of Altizer Avenue.
Battery, 12:53 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
Avery Brooks Harris, 33, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harris with strangulation, malicious assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Christopher Cody Haynes, 29, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Haynes on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
James Bradley McClure, 51, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McClure with unlawful assault. Bond was not set.
Eva Sumrall, 43, was jailed at 4:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Sumrall for threatening terroristic acts. Bond was set at $50,000.
Anthony Michael Biggs, 30, was jailed at midnight Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Biggs on a warrant and charged him with possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing. Bond was set at $26,000.
Gregory Lowell Fullerton, 64, was jailed at 2 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Fullerton with burglary and a home confinement violation. Bond was set at $25,000 for the burglary but was not set for the home confinement violation.
Joseph Gregory Thomas, 39, was jailed at 6:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Thomas with domestic battery, domestic assault, strangulation and attempt to commit a felony, punishable with term less than life. Bond was set at $55,000.
Jeffrey Keith Parker, 30, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Parker with brandishing, possession of a controlled substance and attempt to commit a felony, punishable with term less than life. Bond was not set.
Jack French Parsons Sr., 54, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Parsons with grand larceny and obtaining money, property or services by false pretenses. Bond was set at $20,000.
Seth Michael Swiney, 41, was jailed at 8 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed Swiney on a court order. Bond was not set.
Erik Stephen Mull, 33, was jailed at 9:57 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed Mull on a probation violation. Bond was not set.