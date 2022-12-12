HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic assault, 9:06 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary or entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 9th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:35 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 3rd Street and Virginia Avenue.
Child abuse creating risk of injury, 11:40 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Breaking and entering, petit larceny, 11 p.m. Dec. 10, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery, 12:41 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ashton Briann Carte, 28, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Carte with child neglect resulting in injury. Bond was not set.
Robert Everett Goins, 47, was jailed at 12 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Goins with entering without breaking. Bond was not set.
Nicholas Trey Daniel, 22, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Daniel with burglary, kidnapping, domestic battery and violation of protective order. Bond was not set.
Joseph Edward Troyer, 39, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Troyer with second offense of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $10,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.