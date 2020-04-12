HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Malicious or unlawful assault and robbery, 3 p.m. Friday, 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property and battery, 7:25 p.m. Friday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8:03 p.m. Friday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.
Found property, 6:53 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assisting outside agency, 12:06 p.m. Friday, Cabell County.
Shoplifting, 9:47 a.m. Friday, 400 block of Bridge Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Frank Long, 21, was jailed at 8 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with burglary. Bond was $50,000.
Samantha Rachelle Young, 30, was jailed at 8 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was $25,000.
Guy Richard Wamsley, 50, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County jailed him on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.