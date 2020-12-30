HUNTINGTON — Police are searching for a man in connection with an overnight shooting on the West End of Huntington.
Authorities responded to a possible shooting at 721 W. 2nd St. at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 40-year-old woman had been shot in the leg.
The suspect is an unknown white man who police say fled the scene prior to their arrival. HPD reported there were signs of forced entry into the home and the victim was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.
The victim told police the man had his face covered at the time of the incident. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Paraphernalia, 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, malicious or unlawful assault, 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 2nd Street.
Runaway juvenile, noon Tuesday, Buffington Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 6th Street.
Petit larceny, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, Dec. 24, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, Tuesday, 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, Aug. 5, 100 block of North Edgemont Road.
Battery, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 32nd Street.
Counterfeiting, noon Dec. 8, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, Oct. 28, 700 W. 2nd St.
Found property, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Deceased person, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Washington Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Kamar Jamal Tuft, 29, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver meth and RTSP-1. Bond was not set.
Brandon Scott Porter, 34, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with warrant-1. Bond was not set.