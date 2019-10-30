HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering of an automobile, 5 p.m. Oct. 22, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Obtaining money, property or services by false pretenses and fraudulent use of a credit card, 4:09 p.m. Aug. 29, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Richmond Street.
Tow-in, blocking driveway and having no registration, 6 a.m. Monday, Woodmont Road and Underwood Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:44 a.m. Monday, 11th Street and 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Tasha Nicole Anewishki, 31, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with obstructing, forgery of a public record and third-offense shoplifting. Bond was not set.
Thomas Ray Reed, 39, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was $15,500.