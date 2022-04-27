HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported four incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, 3700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Auto tampering, brandishing, 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 28th Street and Collis Avenue.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reason, failure to stop at stop sign, 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, block not listed, Marcum Terrance.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
James Mathis, 27, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Jami Makayla Salomon, 22, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000.
Elizabeth Elaine Walker, 25, was jailed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
