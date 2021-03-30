HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Auto tampering and warrant service, 2 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Warrant service, 12:03 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 11:55 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:20 a.m. March 24, 400 block of 6 ½ Alley.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 2:45 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, midnight Sunday, 2300 block of 10th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:40 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Abduction of person or kidnapping or concealing child, 3 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, possession of a controlled substance and brandishing, 2:06 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 13th Street.
Warrant service, 2 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Adam Tyler Copley, 24, was jailed at 6:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing. Bond was $53,000.
Windel Roman Faniel, 31, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Christopher Roberto Hernandez, 27, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Troyvon Anthony Lewis, 32, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Jordan William Clark, 28, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property and attempt to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Avery Brooks Harris, 32, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Adam Ray Romaca, 37, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense driving revoked for DUI. Bond was not set.