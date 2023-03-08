HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Assisting outside agency, 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Domestic battery, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of 12th Avenue.
Failure to process or fingerprint, domestic battery, 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Orchard Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 7th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Pogue Street.
Domestic battery, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Adams Avenue.
Harassing or threatening phone calls, 1:56 p.m. Sunday, unit block of 28th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, midnight Tuesday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespass, 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 11th Street.
Grand larceny, noon Jan. 5, 200 block of West 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 4:45 p.m. Monday, 600 block of West 5th Street.
Failure to process or fingerprint, no operator’s license, driving under the influence less than .150, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 3:32 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 14th Street.
Failure to process or fingerprint, fugitive from justice, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 14th Street.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, failure to process or fingerprint, warrant service or execution, possession of a controlled substance, 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 23rd Street or 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Chadwick Dunfee, 37, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Dunfee with driving revoked for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, expired motor vehicle inspection and second offense of driving under the influence. Bond was set at $15,000.
