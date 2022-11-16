HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Auto tampering, brandishing, 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Deceased person, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Oct. 20, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, noon Nov. 10, 3200 block of Bradley Road.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Theft of rental vehicle, 7:44 p.m. Oct. 28, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Trespassing, 11:42 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Rotary Road.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Phillip Fox, 62, was jailed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Fox with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joshua Luke Magaw, 45, was jailed at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Magaw with malicious assault and assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
Jamie Andre Casto, 47, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Casto with probation violation. Bond was not set.
