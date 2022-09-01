HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Runaway juvenile, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Second-degree robbery, 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, corner of West 14th Street and Madison Avenue.
Deceased person, 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Short Street.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 11th Street.
Information report, 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
First-degree robbery, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Trespass, 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Hal Greer.
Destruction of property, domestic battery, 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Dustin Lee Campbell, 33, was jailed at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Campbell with entry of building other than dwelling and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
