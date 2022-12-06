BARBOURSVILLE — The cause of a fire involving a business in Barboursville is under investigation.
According to Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Frazier, the fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Signs, 6327 U.S. 60 in Barboursville. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was on fire, but the blaze quickly spread to the nearby business.
Crews from the Barboursville, Green Valley, Ohio River Road and Ona fire departments responded to the scene, while Milton sent a crew to cover the area for other calls. Frazier applauded the crews’ effort to put out the fire.
Both eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 were closed during the incident. They reopened hours after the call.
The following information was provided by Huntington Police Department reports:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour time period ending at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Because full reports were not made available, these are the only known details.
Felony destruction of property, 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Breaking and entering of an automobile, 6 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Friday, 2900 block of Winters Road.
First degree robbery, 12:14 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
First and second offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for a DUI, failure to maintain control, expired registration, no or expired motor vehicle inspection and insurance, 1:17 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Information report, 12:05 p.m. Monday, 22nd Street.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
Earl Tyree Casey, 42, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Casey as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Hailey Dawn Ashworth, 18, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Ashworth with burglary and obstructing an officer. Bond was not set.
Jacob Cole Chinn, 22, was jailed at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Chinn with burglary and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Bond was not set.
Jaden Nicole Esque, 18, was jailed at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Esque with battery, burglary, obstructing an officer and fleeing from an officer. Bond was not set.
Thomas Russell Misner Jr., 21, was jailed at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Misner with burglary and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Bond was not set.
Emilie Marie Rhodes, 41, was jailed at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Rhodes with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Brandy Dawn Donahue, 38, was jailed at noon Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Donahue with accessory after the fact. Bond was set at $15,000.
Hunter Morgon Thompson, 25, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed Thompson on a warrant and charged Thompson with possession with intent and altered Sudafed/altered precursors. Bond was not set.
Harley Cheyanne Nicely, 24, was jailed at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed Nicely on a probation violation. Bond was not set.
