BARBOURSVILLE — A Barboursville man has been jailed after he was accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls recently.
Izaiah William Hart, 21, of Barboursville, was jailed Feb. 21. He is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault. He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $50,000 bond.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by the Barboursville Police Department, Hart is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in their early teens in December and January.
One victim alleged two types of sexual assault occurred on the 22nd or 23rd of December 2019. She alleged he supplied her with alcohol and climbed into bed with her before the acts occurred. The second victim also said two types of sexual assaults occurred during the first week of January.
Because of their age, neither was able to consent to the acts, the criminal complaint said.
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in a printout provided Wednesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Destruction of property — felony, brandishing, 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 28th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Information report, 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 8:30 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Terrace Drive.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods — misdemeanor, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, noon Sunday, 700 block of West 4th Street.
Paraphernalia, 12:56 a.m. Tuesday, 14th Street and Washington Boulevard.
Ryan Keith Edwards, 45, was jailed at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and petit larceny. He was also arrested on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Paul William Johnston, 48, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County arrested him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Christopher Lee Parsons, 48, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.
Okey Lee Justice III, 24, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering, grand larceny and destruction of property. Bond was $25,000.
Brian Michael Vastano, 45, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with threats of terrorist acts. Bond was not set.
Nathan Edward Lawson, 37, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.