BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who left the scene of a crash after their vehicle struck a pedestrian last week.
According to the BPD, at about 3 a.m. Aug. 21, a pedestrian was in the 4800 block of U.S. 60 in Barboursville when they were hit by a dark pickup truck and severely injured. The truck left the scene without stopping to render aid, but a Ford emblem and passenger-side mirror were found near the victim at the scene.
Anyone with information about a dark-colored Ford truck missing the front “Ford” emblem and the passenger-side mirror is asked to contact the Barboursville Police Investigations Unit at 304-736-5203, ext. 406.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering, 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Petit larceny, 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Leaving the scene with property damage, 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass, 7 a.m. Aug. 22, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, Jefferson Avenue.
Leaving the scene with property damage, 5 p.m. Monday, 700 block of West 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of auto, 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, no location listed.
Trespassing in structure or conveyance, 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Aug. 16, 600 block of 15th Street.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Possession with intent and delivery of a controlled substance, 8:28 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10:30 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Casey Oneal Barr, 42, was jailed at noon Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
John Mattew Baxter, 35, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being an accessory. Bond was not set.
Adam Edward Daniels, 40, was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting, third-offense shoplifting and being a fugitive from justice. He was also charged with third-offense shoplifting in Wayne County. A $5,000 bond for the Wayne County charges was set.
Kenneth Anthony Stepp, 36, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Isaiah Kristian Dillon, 18, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery, battery, destruction of property, persons prohibited from carrying a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Holly Jo Price, 28, was jailed at noon Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Jessica Lynn Legg, 32, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with conspiracy and entry of a building other than a dwelling. Bond was $55,000.
Melissa Dawn Garnett, 43, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin. She was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.