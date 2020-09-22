HURRICANE, W.Va. — Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia, was the target of vandalism over the weekend, according to a post Sunday on its Facebook page.
Bathrooms at the large shelter of the park will be closed until further notice after sinks in the building were shattered.
“Our staff works very hard to keep Valley Park nice for our community,” the post read. “Vandalism will not be tolerated.”
The park’s bathrooms were also vandalized in late July when toilets in the baseball bathrooms were damaged.
Staff at the park found rocks from the playground in the toilets, causing permanent damage to the pipes.
Those who have any information regarding the recent vandalism can contact the park staff at 304-562-0518.
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 9:06 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Cedar Grove Court.
Grand larceny, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 1700 block of 5th Street Road.
Fugitive from justice, 3:10 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 7 ½ Alley.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 2 p.m. Saturday, 1800 block of McCoy Road.
Petit larceny, 3:09 a.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 9th Avenue.
DUI greater than .150, 3:03 a.m. Sunday, 8th Street and 4th Avenue.