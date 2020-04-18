HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, 4000 block of Magazine Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 4:30 p.m. April 12, 1100 block of Jackson Avenue.
Third-offense shoplifting, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Battery, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen property, 2:14 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Larceny, midnight Thursday, 1700 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 2 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Adam Edward Daniels, 39, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-offense shoplifting and third-offense shoplifting. Bond was not set.
Tracy Carver, 47, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed her on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.
Tonya Rene Dean, 39, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.