HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 20 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Walking along streets and highways and soliciting rides, 1:48 a.m. Friday, 2700 block of Piedmont Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Thursday, unit block of 26th Street.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Rear Guyan Avenue.
Battery, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 20th Street.
Information report, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Rear 8th Street.
Petit larceny and auto tampering, 6 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 5th Street.
Deceased person, 4:42 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Trespass, 3:55 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny and auto tampering, 9 a.m. Nov. 16, 1700 block of 5th Street.
Destruction of property, 9 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Trespass and paraphernalia, 8:35 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 6th Street.
Paraphernalia, 9:11 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Monroe Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:55 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8th Street.
Breaking and entering, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Street.
First-degree robbery, 2:01 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Leave the scene, possession of a controlled substance, 12:19 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Keith Childress, 38, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
James Andrew Jones, 37, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Michael William Anderson, 51, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Kerry Lynn Henderson, 35, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with forgery and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Darren Keith Jackson, 38, was jailed at 8:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne county charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and first-offense DUI. Bond was not set.