Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 20 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Walking along streets and highways and soliciting rides, 1:48 a.m. Friday, 2700 block of Piedmont Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Thursday, unit block of 26th Street.

Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Rear Guyan Avenue.

Battery, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 20th Street.

Information report, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Rear 8th Street.

Petit larceny and auto tampering, 6 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 5th Street.

Deceased person, 4:42 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 9th Street.

Trespass, 3:55 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny and auto tampering, 9 a.m. Nov. 16, 1700 block of 5th Street.

Destruction of property, 9 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.

Fraudulent use of a credit card, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 1300 block of 8th Street.

Trespass and paraphernalia, 8:35 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 6th Street.

Paraphernalia, 9:11 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Monroe Avenue.

Destruction of property, 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Shoplifting, 8:55 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 20th Street.

Breaking and entering of an auto, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8th Street.

Breaking and entering, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Street.

First-degree robbery, 2:01 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Leave the scene, possession of a controlled substance, 12:19 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Jonathan Keith Childress, 38, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.

James Andrew Jones, 37, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.

Michael William Anderson, 51, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Kerry Lynn Henderson, 35, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with forgery and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Darren Keith Jackson, 38, was jailed at 8:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne county charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and first-offense DUI. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.