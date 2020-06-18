HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fraudulent use of a credit card less than $1,000 and petit larceny, 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, 400 W. 7th St.
Deceased person, 2 p.m. June 12, 300 block of West 23rd Street.
Battery, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:48 p.m. March 1, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 Washington Ave.
Insurance required and DUI less than .150, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Lensey Krista Hysell, 31, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with two counts of child neglect creating the risk of serious injury or death. Bond was set at $9,000.
Lisa Smith, 35, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving stolen vehicles. Bond was set at $15,000.
Christopher Gipson, 41, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing and fleeing. Bond was set at $78,000.