Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Fraudulent use of a credit card less than $1,000 and petit larceny, 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, 400 W. 7th St.

Deceased person, 2 p.m. June 12, 300 block of West 23rd Street.

Battery, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 7th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 2:48 p.m. March 1, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 Washington Ave.

Insurance required and DUI less than .150, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:

Lensey Krista Hysell, 31, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with two counts of child neglect creating the risk of serious injury or death. Bond was set at $9,000.

Lisa Smith, 35, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving stolen vehicles. Bond was set at $15,000.

Christopher Gipson, 41, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing and fleeing. Bond was set at $78,000.

Follow reporter Courtney

Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.