HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Battery, child neglect resulting in injury, child neglect creating risk of injury and battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Staunton Road.
Deceased person, 9:56 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 11th Avenue.
Towing requirements, 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Harvey Road.
Destruction of property, 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 4th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Adams Avenue.
Obstructing traffic (street), 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Warrant service/execution, 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Paul Russell Skiles, 37, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstruction. Bond was $5,000.
Hazel Alison Marshall, 40, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Eric Duane Maynor, 52, was jailed at 3:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of child pornography depicting minors in sexual acts. Bond was not set.
Dakota Allen Vanbibber, 26, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a bond violation. Bond was not set.
Robert Lee Erwin, 47, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.