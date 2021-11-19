HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:34 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Unlisted, 7:07 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of 3rd Avenue.
Unlawful restraint and battery, 7:59 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Battery, 10:34 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor and disorderly conduct, 7:02 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 2:55 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:59 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Hite Street.
Warrant service, 3 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2:05 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Fugitive from justice and warrant service, 2 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
