HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:34 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Unlisted, 7:07 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of 3rd Avenue.

Unlawful restraint and battery, 7:59 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.

Battery, 10:34 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.

Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor and disorderly conduct, 7:02 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Battery, 2:55 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.

Petit larceny, 2:59 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Hite Street.

Warrant service, 3 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, 2:05 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.

Fugitive from justice and warrant service, 2 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

Identity theft, 10:46 a.m. Nov. 7, 1200 block of 7th Street.

Destruction of property, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Rear 4th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, 9:10 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Street.

Fraudulent use of a credit card valued at less than $1,000 and petit larceny, 12:01 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue.

DUI less than .150, 3:51 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, 12:52 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.

Information report, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 3200 block of Bradley Road.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Carl Edward Rouse III, 44, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and auto tampering. Bond was not set.

John Jerrod Riggs, 43, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on active warrants. Bond was not set.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

