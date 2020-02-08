HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Information report, 11:32 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of West 13th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking and entering, midnight Tuesday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespassing, 3:25 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 10th Avenue.
Battery, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 2nd Street.
Information report, 2:43 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:47 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespassing, 10 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Illegal parking, 10:06 a.m. Thursday, Emmons Avenue and 27th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 8:22 a.m. Thursday, Guyan Avenue and 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Sommer Dawn Short, 40, was jailed at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with petit larceny and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Ashley Nicole Monday, 34, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with computer fraud. Bond was set at $5,000.
Forrest Chadwick Shoemaker, 38, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit malicious wounding, battery and domestic battery. Bond was set at $40,000.
Jason Ray Phillips, 38, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a bond violation. Bond was not set.