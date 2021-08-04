HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:20 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, midnight May 19, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse and obstructing an officer, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:22 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 39th Street.
Destruction of property, 6:20 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 5th Street.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting and trespassing other than a structure, 1:58 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 9 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto and petit larceny, midnight July 23, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, 6 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 2nd Street.
Petit larceny, 4:45 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 4 p.m. July 30, 1400 block of Jackson Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 1 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, midnight Monday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sarah Grace Matthews, 33, was jailed at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary, obstructing and battery of an officer. Bond was not set.
Jacob Tyler Mayo, 32, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting and shoplifting. Bond was $21,000.
Timothy Wayne Neal, 55, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with third-offense driving revoked for DUI and second offense driving revoked for DUI. Bond was $30,000.
