HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
Battery, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Impounding of vehicles, 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, Interstate 64.
Grand larceny, 1 a.m. Oct. 25, 5th Street.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 7:22 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 6th Avenue.