HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:46 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 12:46 a.m. Friday, 31st Street.
Unlisted, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Paraphernalia and trespass, 10:39 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of U.S. 60.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 9:55 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 7:45 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block of 8th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 7:24 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Battery, 6:25 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 39th Street.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Thursday, 3100 block of Ferguson Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:03 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Possession of marijuana, 10:14 a.m. Thursday, 3100 block of Auburn Road.
Petit larceny, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, midnight Nov. 1, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:19 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:35 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kara Renee Bragg, 36, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving stolen vehicles. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.