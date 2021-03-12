HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 2nd Street.
Domestic assault, 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Clem Street.
Failure to process, driving on suspended or revoked license for DUI, second-offense DUI, 6:59 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of North Boulevard.
Breaking and entering, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Information report, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Battery, 3 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 33rd Street.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 25th Street.
Forgery and uttering, 11 p.m. Jan. 1, 1900 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 10 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Information report, noon March 4, 400 block of 11th Street.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering, noon March 7, 900 block of 27th Street.
Deceased person, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Information report, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for safety of others, fleeing from officer without a vehicle and warrant service, 10:49 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Thomas Michael Burton, 27, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and destruction of property. Bond was $11,500.
Michael Gene Stephens, 31, was jailed at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Janeka Sheri Ward, 29, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on an active warrant. Bond was $50,000 cash only.
Donald Eugene Johnson, 37, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Gage Riley Hankla, 22, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer, wanton endangerment and brandishing. Bond was not set.
Leonard Alfredo Darden, 39, was jailed at 3:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.