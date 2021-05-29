HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 29th Street.
Domestic battery, 8:51 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of West 5th Avenue.
Battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, trespassing, 5:24 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Forgery/uttering, false pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 1:19 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Grand larceny, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 19th Street and 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Enslow Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 1 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Adams Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen goods — misdemeanor, 6:44 a.m. Thursday, West 21st Street and Madison Avenue.
Information report, 3 p.m Wednesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Battery, 12:48 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jacob Andrew Collins, 30, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Terry Lee Vance II, 35, was jailed at 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Adam Lee Alford, 33, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with driving revoked for DUI — third offense.