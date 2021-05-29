The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday.

However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 29th Street.

Domestic battery, 8:51 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Monroe Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of West 5th Avenue.

Battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, trespassing, 5:24 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.

Forgery/uttering, false pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 1:19 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Grand larceny, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 19th Street and 7th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.

Information report, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Enslow Boulevard.

Petit larceny, 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Washington Avenue.

Found property, 1 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Adams Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen goods — misdemeanor, 6:44 a.m. Thursday, West 21st Street and Madison Avenue.

Information report, 3 p.m Wednesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.

Battery, 12:48 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Jacob Andrew Collins, 30, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation hold. Bond was not set.

Terry Lee Vance II, 35, was jailed at 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Adam Lee Alford, 33, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with driving revoked for DUI — third offense.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

