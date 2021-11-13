HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:52 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driver or motorcycle license required, intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 2:52 a.m. Friday, 1200 block of 13th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 6:20 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Destruction of property, 7 a.m. Thursday, Elm Street and 12th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 2:10 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 1:13 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 12:29 p.m. Nov. 8, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Information report, 3:48 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 26th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Battery and petit larceny, 3:45 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kenneth Dwayne Griffin, 58, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being an accessory before and after the fact. Bond was not set.
Kimberly Ann Akers, 52, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
