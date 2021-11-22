HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:20 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Grand larceny, 1:30 a.m. Saturday, 600 block of 30th Street.
Warrant service, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Battery, 1 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Second-degree robbery, 9:20 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 3:15 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service, 1:58 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery and shoplifting, 9:33 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Tampering with and theft of utilities and trespass, 9:03 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Expired registration, insurance required and possession with intent or delivery of a controlled substance, 7:18 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of U.S. 60.
Warrant service, 2:40 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Injury or destruction of property or monument and public urination or defecation, 11:36 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of West 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jeff Evert Roth, 39, was jailed at 2 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, expired registration and no proof of insurance. Bond was $27,000.
Charles Wellington Brundege, 59, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and receiving or transferring stolen goods. He was also jailed on active warrants from Cabell County. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
