HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 22 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Possession of a controlled substance, insurance required, leaving the scene of an accident, 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, Norway Avenue and South Walnut Street.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, midnight Tuesday, 800 block of West 3rd Street.

Disorderly conduct, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.

Battery, 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.

Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 2 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of Camp Street.

Runaway juvenile, 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Jarrell Street.

Warrant service, 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of Harvey Road.

Information report, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 8th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Main Street.

False pretense with a value of $1,000 or more, midnight June 5, 1000 block of 25th Street.

Stolen auto, 3 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.

False pretenses with a value of $1,000 or more, midnight April 1, 600 block of West 10th Street.

Destruction of property, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of Edgemont Terrace.

Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. July 23, 400 block of Camden Road.

Shoplifting and destruction of property, 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:45 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 6th Street.

Runaway juvenile, 5:51 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Collis Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Avery Harris, 31, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Dylan Lee Hickey, 30, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a bond violation. Bond was not set.

Kevin Wayne Lloyd, 44, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny, burglary and receiving or transferring stolen goods. Bond was not set.

Sarah Mae Morris, 42, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with escape and petit larceny. Bond was $27,500.

Huey Dewayne Cummings, 44, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $15,000 cash only.

Sarah Elizabeth Debord, 31, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of altered Sudafed or precursors. Bond was not set.

Tammy L. Gilbert, 45, was jailed at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with two counts of battery on a government official. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

