HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic assault, 2:15 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Runaway, 4 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 9 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Rear Rotary Road.
Destruction of property, 1:30 a.m. Friday, 500 block of 6th Street.
Destruction of property, 8:11 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 8:07 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 3rd Street.
Paraphernalia and shoplifting, 6:12 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery, 2:26 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto, midnight Sept. 4, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 10:14 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Sept. 3, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Jan. 1, 700 block of 11th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Terry Lane Meadows, 60, was jailed at 1:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $10,000 cash only.
Seth Lee Ferrell, 29, was jailed at 1 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $2,500.
Amy Lou Brogan, 45, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $60,000.
Jerold Allen Fugate, 58, was jailed at 11:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with burglary and conspiracy. Bond was $30,000.