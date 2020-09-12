Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Domestic assault, 2:15 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.

Runaway, 4 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.

Deceased person, 9 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Rear Rotary Road.

Destruction of property, 1:30 a.m. Friday, 500 block of 6th Street.

Destruction of property, 8:11 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.

Warrant service, 8:07 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.

Petit larceny, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 3rd Street.

Paraphernalia and shoplifting, 6:12 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Battery, 2:26 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Stolen auto, midnight Sept. 4, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Information report, 9 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 10:14 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue.

Petit larceny, midnight Sept. 3, 900 block of 5th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Jan. 1, 700 block of 11th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Terry Lane Meadows, 60, was jailed at 1:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $10,000 cash only.

Seth Lee Ferrell, 29, was jailed at 1 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $2,500.

Amy Lou Brogan, 45, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $60,000.

Jerold Allen Fugate, 58, was jailed at 11:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with burglary and conspiracy. Bond was $30,000.

