WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless has identified the body of a man found dead outside of a vehicle Sunday.
Lawless said Monday that Scott Jason Korzeniewski, 40, originally of Toledo, Ohio, was found dead about 8:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, near the 600 block of Township Road 229 in Windsor Township. He was found on the ground near a vehicle parked just off the road.
There were no obvious signs of trauma or cause of death during the initial investigation of the body Sunday. Lawrence County Coroner Ben Mack sent Korzeniewski’s body to Montgomery County, where an autopsy will be performed.
The case remains under investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:29 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 6 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 2300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, 3:50 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 3:29 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 2:44 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 2 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Stolen auto, 3 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of Oney Avenue.
Destruction of property, DUI causing serious injury, 8:49 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Ohio River Road.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of Richmond Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Daniel Justin Watts, 35, was jailed at 7:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, obstructing and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Jacquelynn Suzanne Hundley, 21, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Cassandra Dawn Poling, 33, was jailed at 10:05 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was not set.