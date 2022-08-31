HUNTINGTON — A man’s body was found in the Ohio River by a fisherman Tuesday night.
The deceased man was discovered just after 7 p.m. near 15th Street, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Deputy Chief Phil Watkins said officers do not think the man’s body was in the water for more than “a couple days.”
The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Rugby Road.
Destruction of property, domestic assault, 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of 26th Street.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Adams Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, corner of 15th Street and Commerce Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Battery, 5 p.m. Aug. 27, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Identity theft, 5:30 a.m. Aug. 26, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Information report, 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
