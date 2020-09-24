HUNTINGTON — A body recovered out of Twelvepole Creek in Wayne County on Sept. 18 has been identified as 32-year-old Treven D’Shawn Frazier, of Ashland, according to West Virginia State Police.
Officials said Frazier was last seen alive near Camden Park between Huntington and Ceredo.
“The body was identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and we are working closely with the family to set the final arrangements,” Sgt. E.A. Blankenship said. “We are waiting for the final autopsy report, but at this time there is no indication of foul play.”
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports from the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Leaving the scene — property damage, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, 37th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Leaving the scene — property damage, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Brandishing, battery, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 6th Avenue and 8th Street.
Stalking first offense, midnight Sept. 17, 2900 block of Winters Road.
DUI less than .150, 4:37 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 11th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, warrant service/execution, 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Edwin Eloy Martinez, 29, was jailed at 3:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Bond was $50,000.