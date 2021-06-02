WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead near a Lawrence County, Ohio, cemetery over the weekend.
According to the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, a deceased person was found Saturday near Locust Grove Cemetery on Greasy Ridge Road in Willow Wood, Ohio.
After an investigation, the deceased was found to be Elmo Dewayne Lykins, 47, of West Liberty, Kentucky.
The body was found a “significant distance” from an abandoned vehicle, which was indirectly linked to Lykins.
Preliminary autopsy findings, conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, did not show any signs of foul play.
An official cause of death is pending final laboratory testing.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Kyle Lee Hall, 34, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with hit and run, DUI, defective equipment, left of center, failure to change address within 20 days and no proof of registration. Bond was not set.
Latisha Dawn Davis, 49, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited person with a firearm, DUI and possession with intent to deliver meth. Bond was not set.