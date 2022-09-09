HUNTINGTON — A body was found early Friday near railroad tracks in Huntington.
According to the Huntington Police Department, a pedestrian walking the train tracks discovered the body.
The body was reported at 7:36 a.m. on the 7th Avenue side of the tracks near 4th Street.
The police department said the case is being investigated as a homicide.
No other details, including the person’s name, were available at press time Friday.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:50 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 14th Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Aug. 26, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Harassing or threatening phone calls, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Neel Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 8:50 a.m. Thursday, corner of 18th Street and Hall Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:48 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 13th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Deon Shamar Cunningham, 24, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Cunningham with obstructing and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $71,500.
Robert Lee Adkins, 41, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Adkins with breaking and entering, fleeing, destruction of property and petit larceny. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only.
Shawn Michael Bailey, 45, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Bailey with domestic battery. Bond was set at $25,000.
