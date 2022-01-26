HUNTINGTON — A five-figure, cash-only bond was set for a man police said held a 10-week-old baby hostage in his West Huntington home Tuesday after kicking the baby’s mother out of the home.
Stephen Michael Perroti, 36, of Huntington, was charged with felony child neglect resulting in injury and misdemeanor domestic violence. A $65,000 cash-only bond was set.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by Huntington Police Sgt. Jason Davis, police were sent to 1417 West 5th Ave., Huntington, on reports of a domestic disturbance at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim told officers at the scene that the defendant was inside the home with their 10-week-old infant and refused to come out. Davis wrote that the victim said she believed Perroti was having a psychotic episode, woke her up and told her she had 30 minutes to pack her things and leave the home, while accusing her of harming their baby.
The victim said she wanted to stay at a hotel with the child, but Perroti would not let her leave with the baby. The victim accused the suspect of hitting her in the mouth, causing a cut to her mouth. Additionally, she told police the defendant threw a pair of sunglasses at her and locked her out of their house, the complaint said.
Officer Isaac Anderson said when officers approached the home to speak with the defendant, he appeared manic and was screaming at officers through the door. He said he did not trust local law enforcement and asked to speak with an FBI agent.
The criminal complaint said officers made numerous attempts to have the defendant come out of the home, but he refused to comply. The police response was escalated and the Huntington SWAT Team was deployed to attempt to resolve the situation, but they were unsuccessful for several hours. FBI agents were also called to the scene.
About two dozen officers, a SWAT team and a search dog were stationed outside Perroti’s home. Police asked for everyone to avoid the area, which is near the Old Central City gazebo, while they were communicating with Perroti by megaphone.
Davis wrote that Perroti’s refusal to comply with officers caused an increased risk of danger to his child by placing the infant in the line of possible fire between the police and him.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Destruction of property, 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Crossing roadway outside of crosswalk, intoxication or drinking in public places, 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, auto theft, 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Identity theft, fraudulent schemes, 2:58 p.m. May 13, 2020, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, value less than $1,000, 12:33 p.m. Oct. 10, 2021, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:51 a.m. Jan. 6, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, forgery or uttering, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 21, 2021, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, 4500 block of Piedmont Road.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Monday, 3500 block of 4th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, warrant service or execution, 4:03 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 19th Street and Artisan Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Michael James Caynor, 36, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with sexual abuse. Bond was set at $30,000.
David Lee Pinson, 39, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance, failure to register as a sex offender and failure to obey traffic device. Bond was not set.
Alexis Chantelle Perry, 28, was jailed at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with child neglect resulting in injury. Bond was set at $40,000.
Demarcus Anthony Perry, 27, was jailed at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Ashley Kristan Wallace, 35, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Gary Lee Bush, 49, was jailed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with DUI, driving revoked for DUI and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Daniel William Higginbotham, 38, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with violation of protective order. Bond was not set.
Grover Scott Adams, 49, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with probation hold and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.