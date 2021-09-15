ASHLAND — An undercover police investigation led to the arrest of a Boyd County man after discovering he had uploaded images of child sexual exploitation to the internet.
Kentucky State Police arrested Jonathan Taylor Breeding, 23, on Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Ashland and seized equipment they said was used to facilitate the crime. It was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination and the investigation is ongoing.
Breeding is charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance; 10 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance; seven counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance; and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
He is being lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 13th Street.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, West 19th Street and Jackson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Charleston Avenue.
Trespass, 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Brandishing, 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Riding on streets and sidewalks, 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, 9th Street and 4th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:26 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 5:32 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Arson — third degree, burning personal property of another of value of $500 or more, 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of Jackson Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, intoxicating or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Archie Lanell Elerson, 35, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent and fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was $100,000 surety/cash.
Sunshine Barreto, 38, was jailed at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Bond was not set.