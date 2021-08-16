ASHLAND — Boyd County law enforcement made a drug bust over the weekend that led to one of the largest seizures of fentanyl ever made within the county.
According to the Ashland Police Department, the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Saturday at a Boyd County home with members of the Ashland Police Field Operations Division and the Kentucky State Police K-9 Unit following surveillance and undercover operations.
The groups entered the residence and seized a kilo — about 2.2 pounds — of pressed fentanyl, a firearm, a substantial amount of cash and other paraphernalia items.
Johnnie Lee Hampton, 38, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested as a result and charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance.
He is currently housed at the Boyd County Detention Center.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:30 a.m. Monday However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Aug. 13, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
Warrant service, 2:50 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:53 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 3000 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 1:31 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass, 11 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Douglas Street.
Assault and obstructing an officer, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass, 9:55 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:51 p.m. Aug. 9, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of Norway Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 2nd Street.
Deceased person, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 3200 block of Crane Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:31 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
