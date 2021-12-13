ASHLAND — A Boyd County man was jailed Friday after police said they found child porn on his computer during the execution of a search warrant.
Richard M. Nolte, 59, of Westwood, Kentucky, was charged with possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old and possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor over 12 years old.
According to the Ashland Police Department, its cyber crimes unit and the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant Friday at Nolte’s Westwood home. As a result, police found him to be in possession of multiple electronic imagines depicting child sexual abuse.
He was arrested without incident and multiple electronic items were seized and transported to the Ashland Police Department, where they will be examined further.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected as a result.
TRESPASS: A 40-year-old Huntington man was jailed Sunday after he was charged with misdemeanor trespass and jumping on or off a car or train in motion.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Huntington Police Department, at about 1:29 p.m. Sunday, the man trespassed onto CSX property railroad tracks in the 700 block of 6th Street and attempted to climb onto a CSX train car while it was in motion, which a police officer observed.
A $375 bond was set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:23 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:16 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Main Street.
Warrant service, 12:23 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Trespass and paraphernalia, 11:14 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Washington Boulevard.
Open container, 8:50 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 6:37 p.m. Friday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 5:47 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Failure to process, obstructing an officer, petit larceny, battery, disorderly conduct and warrant, 3:09 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Friday, 400 block of Homestead Place.
Jumping on or off car or train in motion, driving vehicle upon track or bridge except at crossings and trespassing, 1:23 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:15 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Assault, 9:43 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, abduction of a person and kidnaping or concealing a child, midnight Sunday, 800 Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, 11:20 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Alexander Evans Bushnell, 34, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.