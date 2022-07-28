HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Brandishing, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, corner of 25th Street and 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 3:30 p.m. July 22, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, midnight Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 5 p.m. Tuesday, corner of 12th Street and 4th Avenue.
Unlawful assault, failure to pay for gasoline, assisting outside agency, warrant service or execution, 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Third-degree arson, burning personal property of another with value of $500 or more, 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Improper use of registration card, plate or permit, vehicle security, 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Courtney Leann Bentley, 37, was jailed at 3:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jacob Wade Robinson, 26, was jailed at 5 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and persons prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was set at $10,000.
Steven Lee Anderson, 55, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, failure to report an accident, fugitive from justice, reckless driving and traffic offense arrest. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.