HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1:40 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Battery, 1:40 a.m. Friday, 400 block of Oney Avenue.

Brandishing deadly weapons, 5:14 p.m. Thursday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Possession of a controlled substance, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse and warrant service, 2:01 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

Information report, 11:58 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 13th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 11:08 p.m. Thursday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.

Information report, 4 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Shannon Michelle Borough, 25, was jailed at 8 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Joshua Lynn Harless, 37, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, petit larceny, destruction of property and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $26,700.

Bruce Junior Marsh Jr., 30, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Rodney Wayne Brewer, 48, was jailed at 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver meth, driving revoked for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer. Bond was not set.

